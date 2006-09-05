



Jones: Can we get a feature scan of the guy with him?

Fiedler: No, he’s smart, he never looks up.

Jones: So?

Fiedler: The satellite is 155 miles above the Earth. It can only look straight down.

Jones: That’s a bit limited, isn’t it?

Fiedler: [Sarcastically] Well, maybe you should design a better one.

Jones: Maybe I will.

– Enemy of the State

Ubiquitous video surveillence is now available to everyone, says Defeating the Hacker. IP cameras, plugged into Ethernet or DSL networks, can be searched and monitored remotely. Many have “PTZ”, enabling them to be panned, tilted and zoomed.

Using a search engine like Google, it’s possible to locate hundreds of unprotected cameras.

For example, searching Google for inurl:CgiStart?page=Single will bring up dozens of links to Panasonic cameras and, in many cases, pan or tilt the camera. A search for axis inurl:view/index.shtml will bring up sites hosting cameras made by Axis.

Allowing surveillance cameras to be visible over the internet is asking for trouble.

There are privacy issues, for example, in allowing the general public to watch live images of your staff at work. Unfettered access to PTZ facilities make it simple for a thief or shoplifter to divert the camera away from where he wishes to strike.

Robert Schifreen’s advice to anyone using an IP camera for surveillance:

Use the camera’s in-built password protection rather than allowing the pictures to be streamed to the world. Once you’ve set up the camera’s securely, test it by attempting to connect from outside your company’s network. If you really want footage to be accessible over the internet, configure your firewall so that it can only be accessed by those who need to see it.

A small group of New York Civil Liberties Union volunteers walked the streets of Manhattan in search of video surveillance cameras. This group sought out every camera, public or private, which records people in public space.



The NYC Surveillance Camera Project produced a comprehensive map of all 2,397 surveillance cameras in Manhattan. Nearly every block is covered with multiple cameras.

For those hard to reach areas, D-Links wireless cameras like the 3g compatible DCS-2120 IP camera come with a built-in 802.11.g. ComCam’s cameras are operable over Cingular’s 3G network and each camera can be individually viewed, controlled, and its video stored or downloaded via Ethernet, WiFi, or cellular networks.

With Microsoft’s 3D photo mapping software (above), array mikes, and recognition software for voices and faces, both good guys and bad have all the tools they need.

Free. Off the net.

With techniques in AI like natural language, object recognition and machine learning, is “pre-crime” next?