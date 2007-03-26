



How does DailyWireless keep up with wireless news and trends? It’s no mystery. We use the same newsreaders, search engines and blog news trackers that everyone else does.

One key advantage — we read LOTS of trade publications.

We LOVE trade publications. DailyWireless subscribes to more than a dozen. We also spend hours reading trade publications at the County Library, located just a few blocks from our office. Sometimes, we subscribe to a magazine and have it delivered to the Library (after getting their approval). Why not. Less storage.

About a year ago we discovered a great site while surfing around, called TradePub.com. We put a link to it on our right column. Now, apparently, DailyWireless can make a little extra money for every successful subscriber we send their way. These are industry-leading “A” list publications.



These subscriptions normally cost $50-$100 or more a year. They can be yours — free — if you meet their criteria. Each trade publisher sets their own criteria of size, revenue and other metrics. TradePub makes it easy to subscribe to dozens of magazines at no cost.

All of the trade publications on the TradePub.com Websites are free. There are no hidden fees, and there is no obligation. TradePub.com will not invoice for subscriptions. Here’s more about TradePub and their FAQ. It can take up to twelve weeks to get your first issue, if the publisher determines your subscription is qualified.

Publications that are available to DailyWireless readers include; RCR Wireless News, Telecommunications Magazine, Telephony, Total Telecom, Xchange, Broadcast Engineering, Call Center, Communications News, EDN, FierceIPTV, FierceWireless, Lightwave, Microwave Journal, MissionCritical Communications, Photonics Spectra, RCR Wireless News, Free KVM-over-IP Buyer’s Guide, Communication Technology, Who Leads in WLAN Security? – Free Research Study, Next-Generation WLAN Architecture for High Performance Networks- Free White Paper, VON Magazine and dozens more.

We know from our logs that the readership of DailyWireless.org skews heavily to firms in the telecommunications business. We think this is a good match for our readers.

TradePub.com, using a DailyWireless template, describes all the magazines and makes it easy to subscribe for free.

This looks like a great deal.

Get the inside line from the best trade publications in the business…free. What have you got to loose? Order one today!