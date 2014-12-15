300 Million Smartphones Sold in Q3-14

Posted by Sam Churchill on

Gartner today published its Q3 global mobile phone numbers. A total of 301 million smartphones sold in Q3, up 20% on a year ago. Within that, Apple’s and Samsung’s combined smartphone share totalled 37%, down 7 percentage points from the same period a year ago.

Mobile phone sales overall were 456 million — flat from Q3 2013. Within the smartphone space, China’s Xiaomi made its way into the top five for the first time with a sharp rise over a year ago, while the world’s biggest OEM, Samsung, declined.

Android continued to increase its market share with a rise to 83% with IOS rising to 12.7%. On the other hand, Windows lost market share.

By the end of 2014, eMarketer expects 1.76 billion people will own and use smartphones, up more than 25% over 2013. By the end of 2018, half of all mobile users are expected to have smartphones, some 2.7 billion people.

Posted by Sam Churchill on Monday, December 15th, 2014 at 7:12 pm .

