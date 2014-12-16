T-Mobile today announced its Un-carrier 8.0 Data Stash, for postpaid (contract) customers where unused data automatically automatically rolls over to the next month for up to a year. Data Stash is included at no extra charge for new and existing T-Mobile customers – individual, family or business – on an eligible postpaid Simple Choice plan who buys extra high-speed data for their smartphone or tablet.

T-Mobile will start every Data Stash with 10 GB of 4G LTE data – for free. Once you’ve used up that Free Data Stash, any unused high speed data − rounded up to the nearest megabyte – will start to roll into your Data Stash automatically every month. T-Mobile says there’s no limit to how much data you can collect in your Data Stash.

T-Mobile US also announced:

Their LTE footprint now reaches 260 million Americans, expanding to reach an additional 10 million people in just the last 60 days.

Wideband LTE (with bandwidths in excess of 10 MHz), is now available in 121 metropolitan areas, including New York City, giving customers more capacity and up to a 50 percent boost in speeds.

T-Mobile’s newly acquired 700Mhz spectrum is now available in Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., improving in-building coverage and extending coverage .

According to Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray, 2015 will be the year their low-band spectrum comes fully to life, more than doubling their LTE geographic coverage and adding support for many more devices on 700 MHz (Block A) spectrum. He says their smartphone customers are now using an average of 3.5 GB per month, leading all other wireless providers.

Yesterday, C Spire announced Pay-As-You-Go Rolling Data plans for pre-paid users. Their three new plans offer consumers with no annual contract a choice of price points – $40, $55 and $65 a month – for 2 GB, 4 GB and 6 GB of rolling data and unlimited talk, text and photos along with automatic data overage protection and optional top-up data passes on the company’s nationwide 4G + LTE mobile broadband network. C Spire is the sixth largest wireless provider in the United States and the largest privately held wireless provider in the United States.

Cricket Wireless is hoping a $100 bill credit will attract customers from Cincinnati Bell, MetroPCS, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Sprint, and T-Mobile. New customers must switch from the aforementioned carriers, purchase a new device, and activate a new line of service on a qualifying rate plan in order to receive the credit. The credit will be applied at the end of the first billing cycle. Cricket’s service plans cost $40-$60 per month, depending on options.