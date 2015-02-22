Is Dailywireless kaput? Is Sam Churchill, dead? How come no posts in a couple of months? Regular viewers of Dailywireless have been sending me get well cards, great artisan coffee and many kind words.
I’m not dead, but Dailywireless has fallen into a coma. I’m contemplating pulling the plug. It’s been a good 12 year run.
Don Park and I started it in March of 2002. That was before smartphones or 4G, before Netflix or Youtube, before AdSense, and before terrific tools like Techmeme began aggregating content better than humans. The mission of Dailywireless always remained the same; to spread the word about fast, cheap wireless internet access. And by “cheap” we meant “free”.
Back in 2002, Don and I had seen WiFi clients go from $800 to $200 and Portland’s Personal Telco Project, a community non-profit, was installing “free” internet access in pubs and coffee shops. We wanted to spread the word with Dailywireless.org.
Community WiFi networks became all the rage in 2005-6. By late 2007 the movement was all but dead. It was killed by high costs of thousands of nodes, poor coverage and reliability, and 4G standards using licensed bands, first WiMax and then LTE.
City-wide WiFi projects include Chicago – 220 square miles, 7,500 access points, costing $18.5 Million, Google’s Mountain View network – 12 square miles, 400 access points, Houston – 640 square miles at $50 Million and Corpus Christi – 147 square miles, $7.1 Million. They average out to 35 APs per square mile.` Large, city-wide WiFi projects (mostly) didn’t work because Wi-Fi is short-range and has a massive noise floor.
Smartphones and cellular connectivity soon became the fastest growing phenomena the world has ever seen. Global mobile subscribers have surpassed 7 Billion, up from 7 Million in 1989. Mobile subs will surpass the world’s population in 2015.
Meanwhile, unlicensed WiFi became bigger than anyone had imagined. When smartphones became ubiquitous, they needed indoor penetration and lots of bandwidth. WiFi was often the technology of choice. Everyone needed it. Every smartphone had it.
The FCC expanded the 5 GHz band to nearly 1 GHz. The IEEE ran out of letters, developing the 802.11ac and 802.11ad standards, incorporating MIMO and other techniques to take advantage of new spectrum. Meanwhile, Bluetooth, iBeacon, the Internet of Things, drones, balloons, High Throughput satellites, white spaces, 3.5 GHz, and 70/80 GHz have percolated up in a primordial alphabet soup.
The 600 MHz auction, with some $60B on the table, could reshape the cellular industry while voice over LTE, LTE on unlicensed bands and software defined radios will lower costs, even as the cost of spectrum increases.
The AWS-3 auction raised $45 billion in 2014. But that auction totaled only 65 MHz compared to 84-100 MHz of longer range broadcast spectrum. If the AWS-3 auction generated $2.72/MHz-POP, then the broadcast auction might top $3/MHZ-POP. A MHz/Pop = MHz of license x Population covered. So 80 MHz of TV spectrum (20 MHz x 4 winning bidders) x 300M Pops = $24 billion @ $1MHz/Pop. At $3MHz/Pop it’s a $75 Billion investment.
Unlicensed White Spaces in the TV band may become a big deal. Fixed and personal/portable white space devices can operate in the 600 MHz band, including the duplex gap and guard bands. The duplex gap is the space between the licensed uplink and downlink channels in the 600 MHz band. The guard band between wireless downlink services and TV spectrum could be seven, nine or 11 megahertz. Unlicensed will also be allowed in channels 14-20. Fixed devices are permitted to operate with up to one watt transmitter power output and may use an antenna that provides up to 6 dBi of gain to produce a maximum power of 4 watts EIRP. They may not operate on channels adjacent to those occupied by TV stations.
The ITU has defined 5G (IMT-2020) as 10 Gbps with peak speeds at 20 Gbps, downloading an ultra high-definition movie in 10 seconds. “Wireless cable” may be near. Like the singularity. All you need is 100 MHz of spectrum. The cell average downlink throughput of MU-MIMOs is 1.34 Gbps, with 3.6 Gbps peak throughput in a 100 MHz ultra-wide band channel, according to Huawei.
Ten years ago, Brewster Kahle’s community WiFi network in San Francisco’s Precideo had a goal of $1 per month for every 1 Mbps of speed. Today $1 per month per 1 GByte of capacity seems doable. Speed? Where we’re going we don’t need to worry about speed.
Take Google Fiber, for instance. They’ll probably use a combination of unlicensed and licensed spectrum to reach phones.
Don and I never expected Dailywireless was going to make a lot of money. And it never did. That’s okay with us. It WAS fun.
Dailywireless was a long-term “notes to myself” project, just to keep track of wireless news. I’m glad others found it useful. Thanks for all your kind words and support.
But I need to move on with something fresh. My newest project is Gorge-VR.org, which experiments with VR and Google Cardboard. It’s also just for fun. I should get a real job, but I’m 66 years old, now. I figure I can do what I want.
Thanks everyone. I really enjoyed our time together.
– Sam Churchill
February, 2015
—
UPDATE:
Here’s my proposal (below) for 3.5 GHz shared spectrum along the Columbia River and the Oregon Coast.
Is this proposal crazy? All opinions welcome!
http://www.hayden-island.com/gigabit/
– Sam Churchill
March, 2017
11 thoughts on “Hey, what’s the deal with Dailywireless?”
Hi guys. I’ve been reading your site for almost it’s entire existence and am bummed to hear you’re calling it quits. There isn’t a single other site that even compares. Thanks for everything.
Hey, thanks for the kind words, Thug.
I do think there are lots of great news sites that cover the wireless sector, though, including Fierce Wireless, Light Reading, the 3G4G blog and SmallNetBuilder, to name a few.
It got to the point where I didn’t feel like I was contributing anything very useful. TechMeme and Google Alerts flag breaking news effectively and I found myself just repeating what others reported.
Naturally, I would have preferred to deliver a better product with news, interviews, reviews and opinions. I should have utilized social media and promoted the site more.
But all that takes time. I wanted to do other things.
I believe there’s a hole in the wireless blog space and I’m sure somebody more clever than I will fill it. I’ve always been a lazy so and so. Never wanted to work that hard.
– Sam
Sam, thank you for the update! I’ve been with you guys since I started experimenting with WiFi for our cafe in 2006. You led me to NoCat and a raft of other great resources, and I got things going here in my little town. If you turn those sites mentioned above into links I’ll send you more coffee. And when I finally get to Seattle…screw the the coffee, I’m taking you out for drinks!
Michael:
Thank you for gifting me with your artisan Leelanau Coffee (www.coffeeguys.com).
Your thoughtfulness warmed my soul and your coffee was terrific!
You make everything good!
– Sam
Sam,
I was updating some of our link resources tonight and read your comment from last month. We’ve been linking to your site since the very beginning as well.
You’ve managed and created an extraordinary resource. Thanks for all of your hard work and passion.
Mark Sedenquist
a/k/a The Road Wirer
(RoadTrip America.com)
Hi Mark:
Great hearing from you. I’m a fan of RoadTripAmerica.com, and have been since you started it.
Thanks for all your entertaining and helpful work over the years. I’m getting anxious to hit the road myself.
Hi Sam,
“I should get a real job, but I’m 66 years old, now. I figure I can do what I want.”
Great idea, thanks for all the DailyWireless. I came and went from time to time, but it was always great. One doesn’t forget, but this time I came back to the news there is no more.
Thanks and best wishes.
PS. Please make sure it never dies… you sound like you know Brewster, he’s probably got a home for the repository.
Come on back, Sam. We miss your commentary!
Can inexpensive ($20/mo), 100 Mbps broadband be enabled by 3.5 GHz shared spectrum?. Here’s my proposal (below) for one approach for the Columbia River and the Oregon Coast.
Is this proposal realistic, or is it a pipe dream? All opinions welcome!
http://www.hayden-island.com/gigabit/
– Sam Churchill
March, 2017