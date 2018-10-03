Sprint Phone Plan Review 2018: What You Need To Know Before Subscribing

Sprint is one of America’s leading phone network companies among the Big Four. Within those ranks are Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

For years, while Sprint is a good network company, it’s still far away from its competition when it comes to overall performance, great coverage, and internet speed.

But what makes Sprint better than the rest in the big companies are the prices. People love Sprint prices as they are much more affordable and its customer service, while it’s not perfect, is the best among them.

Without further ado, here is our review for Sprint.

As with our other reviews, we’ll be looking at the prices and features of each plan they have, and tally in the most highly recommended that’s suitable for you.

Sprint may not offer as much as AT&T when it comes to plans, however you should still take a look at what Sprint has for potential customers.