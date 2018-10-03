T-Mobile Cell Phone Plans Reviews & Ratings 2018: Is Their Service Good?

This is the starting lineup and the basic version of the ONE Plus. However, unlike other plans, this offers a lot more just for a basic plan, similar to AT&T’s &More unlimited plan.

They used the term ONE as a direct attack to its competition: as in one plan that includes everything from taxes and fees as well as bundles without the bull.

The 50GB is enough but added Netflix for 2+ lines for free? Now that’s just generous.

T-Mobile ONE comes in line with Sprint’s Unlimited Basic for its more affordable price versus AT&T and Verizon.

But for the price you pay, you gain a lot more than the usual bargain. They’re generous enough to include a lot of good stuff that you won’t find in major basic unlimited plans.

The basic ONE does not shy away with lots of goodies for at least 2 lines. If you’re going for just one line, it isn’t bad per se. It’s just better with a couple more.

First off, if you’re planning on getting the free Netflix subscription, you’ll need 2 lines.

$120/mo plus added Netflix? That’s good enough for anyone who just wants to binge watch all day minus worrying about having to pay a lot by the end of the month.