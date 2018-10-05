It can be daunting to know that there are over hundreds of cell phone plans out there,

waiting for your decision for your phone as well as what you really desire.

Yes, it’s overwhelming at first but if you follow our guide full of recommended plans, we can

guarantee you’re going to make the right decision.

We have 7 of the best cell phone plans that we truly recommend for you. They are:

Verizon Beyond Unlimited–Best Overall

T-Mobile ONE Plus–Best Unlimited Plan

Sprint Unlimited Plus–Best for casual phone users and teens

MetroPCS Unlimited Family Plan–Best Family Plan

MetroPCS Prepaid–Best Prepaid Plan

Republic Wireless–Affordable and Best for Light Phone Users

Tracfone–Best for Kids

Based on various reviews and the overall offers of these plans, you won’t find any better deals than the ones on the list.

These are based on the pricing, signal coverage, limited/unlimited data, coverage as well as the added bonuses that will make your decision worth every penny.

Which plan you decide will be up to you, especially with your decision. Let these questions be your guide:

Do I use my phone religiously?

Do I travel a lot?

Do I have many contacts either in school or work that I must communicate on a daily basis?

Do I need the plan just for myself?

Does my whole family need it?

Take note that these are in no particular order and that they are the best in their own ways.